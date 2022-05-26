The Courier

Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights provides joy, entertainment and great memories

By Erin Williams
May 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRETTY: Sovereign Hill is gearing up for its spectacular Winter Wonderlights event from June 25 to July 17. Picture: Kate Healy

With the onset of winter less than one week away, Sovereign Hill is gearing up for its spectacular Winter Wonderlights event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.