With the onset of winter less than one week away, Sovereign Hill is gearing up for its spectacular Winter Wonderlights event.
From June 25 to July 17, Sovereign Hill's iconic streetscapes and goldfields will be transformed into a winter wonderland.
Winter Wonderlight tickets have been released for those planning on being part of the iconic living museum's winter experience.
Sovereign Hill Museums Association head of external engagement Mark Hemetsberger said the event was a terrific way to reconnect with families and friends.
"It celebrates the darkness and cold of winter while simultaneously providing joy, entertainment and great memories," Mr Hemetsberger said.
"It's a truly unique Ballarat and Sovereign Hill activity and, even after so many years, is still drawing bigger and bigger audiences."
Last year, when interstate and international visitation was restricted, 65,000 Victorians travelled to Ballarat and visited Sovereign Hill for Winter Wonderlights.
As a comparison, the 2019 Melbourne Cup attracted about 80,000 attendees.
"Many visitors to Winter Wonderlights stay overnight in Ballarat and visit cafes, shops and restaurants," Mr Hemetsberger said.
"Overall, Winter Wonderlights is a significant driver of visitation and tourism revenue into the local Ballarat economy."
The three-week program features colourful light projections on streetscape facades, falling faux snow, hands-on activities, live music, interactive theatre shows and food and drinks.
There will be a late-night wonderland event, a dinner, photos with Saint Nicholas and a chance to be transported back to a typical night on the diggings complete with roaring fires, sing-a-longs, police raids and evening sounds.
For the full Winter Wonderlights program and to book tickets, visit winter.sovereignhill.com.au
