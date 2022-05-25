The Courier

Scott Cooke, 49, pleads guilty to possession of child abuse materials at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:30pm
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A man charged with possessing child abuse material told police he "kept hitting download" to understand why his own father was a pedophile, the Ballarat Magistrates' court heard.

Local News

