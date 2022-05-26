Invest in Ballarat's Golden Nugget | Commercial property

Colliers, under instructions from the mortgagee, is delighted to offer for sale this development opportunity, "Ballarat's Golden Nugget", located at 209a and 211-213 Elsworth Street in Canadian.
209a Elsworth Street, Canadian (Lot 1), a 5133 square metre allotment zoned Industrial 1, is being offered with a permit in place for the development of 14 warehouses and use and development of a takeaway food and drink premises.
211-213 Elsworth Street, Canadian (Lot 2), a 386,400 square metre allotment is currently a Rural Conservation Zone, with potential future rezoning. This unique opportunity is strategically situated approximately one kilometre from Sovereign Hill, 1.2 kilometres from the Midland Highway and three kilometres to the centre of Ballarat.
The two title allotments total more than 39 hectares (approx.) and are being offered together or separately.
Ballarat is in a key strategic position with four main highways, connecting it to the industrial centres of Melbourne, Adelaide, Geelong and Portland.
