Spacious family home in tightly held Buninyong | Feature property

Situated in the highly sought-after location of Buninyong sits this immaculate home with ample space for a growing family.
Located only moments from local shops, schools and medical facilities, the property has stunning views over the Buninyong football oval and surrounds, yet is still only a short 15 minutes' drive to Ballarat's CBD.
The home comprises three large and spacious bedrooms, all with built-in robes. There's also a study or fourth bedroom at the front of the house. The master bedroom has a walk-in robe with ensuite, which includes a double vanity.
Boasting three spacious living areas, the formal lounge has a gas log fire, while the open plan kitchen, meals and living room has a skylight to let in plenty of natural light. A separate rumpus room at the rear of the house is the perfect playroom or kids retreat.
The modern kitchen includes high quality, stainless steel appliances throughout and there's also a large island bench.
To ensure comfort all year round, the home has both gas central ducted heating and evaporative cooling with zoning, as well as reverse-cycle air-conditioning.
Outside, the home provides plenty of room for the kids to play. There's also a double lock-up garage with direct access to the house, further shedding with side access and beautiful views over Buninyong.
This gorgeous home will allow your family to grow and make many memories for years to come, so do not wait! Call the agency today to book your private viewing.
