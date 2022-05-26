The Courier

106 Palmerston Street, Buninyong | Spacious family home

By Feature Property
May 26 2022 - 6:00am
Spacious family home in tightly held Buninyong | Feature property
  • 106 Palmerston Street, Buninyong
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $815,000 - $855,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: Michael McIntosh on 0409 307 220 or Nick Quinlan on 0416 292 652
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated in the highly sought-after location of Buninyong sits this immaculate home with ample space for a growing family.

