A modern family home in top location | House of the Week

Have you been searching for that perfect family home that offers functionality and the best possible lifestyle, all in one package? Look no further than this stunning master built home, positioned in one of Ballarat's best and most sought after suburbs.
Advertisement
Ideally set in the ever-popular and tightly held Newington locale, this gorgeous contemporary home is built to grand proportions.
Set on a spacious allotment of 700 square metres (approx.) and thoughtfully designed to accommodate the largest of families, this magnificent residence puts easy lifestyle living at the forefront.
It features five spacious and airy bedrooms, two of which are master suites with the added bonus of their very own walk-in robes and luxe ensuite (one upstairs and one downstairs).
There are four separate and generously proportioned living spaces. The downstairs open plan kitchen, meals and lounge area is the heart of the home, accompanied by the very popular games or multipurpose room, formal living room with gas log fire and a grand cinema room fitted with projector, screen and speakers upstairs.
The kitchen is well laid out with expansive stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a 900 millimetre chef's oven and stove, and a walk-in butler's pantry.
The home is ideally set up to accommodate a large family wanting their own separate space, but also to entertain and live in functional multi-purpose areas.
Buyers will love the stunning polished, hardwood timber floors, high soaring ceilings, spacious central study (or sixth bedroom if needed), hydronic heating and large double garage with direct internal access.
Despite all this, nothing beats the massive in-ground pool and undercover alfresco area in the private, sun-drenched backyard.
Picture yourself relaxing by the pool on those summer afternoons, or entertaining friends and family by the custom-built barbecue.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
You could take the dog for a walk to Victoria Park at the end of the street, or head in the other direction and cross over Sturt Street to take in a famous Lake Wendouree sunset.
Overlooking the magnificent St Patrick's College grounds and within easy walking distance of Lake Wendouree, Victoria Park Reserve, Sturt Street shopping, it's also close to some of Ballarat's best schools and colleges.
This truly is one of the best located and beautifully finished lifestyle properties on the market right now. Bring the kids, bring the pets and invite your friends - this is the one you've been looking for.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.