The Courier

East Point legend Paul Kodorenko to return two years after Ballarat Football Netball League retirement

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:02am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Kodorenko will return for East Point this weekend. Picture: Kate Healy

East Point great Paul Kodorenko will line up for the reigning premier this weekend, two years after he retired, as the club looks to answer tactical questions posed by Bacchus Marsh.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.