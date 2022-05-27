The Courier
Northern Lights to bring millions of tourism dollars to Hepburn

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
BOREALIS: Dan Achers' installation was a big drawcard in Greenwich UK. Image: supplied

Visitors to Daylesford could be forgiven for thinking they were in the Arctic this Winter - with a Northern Lights-inspired installation to be beamed over the local lake.

