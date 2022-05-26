See who's playing for your club in this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League games:
EAST POINT V BACCHUS MARSH
EAST POINT
B: J.Van Meel, C.Carson, S.Cue
HB: M.Walsh, C.Lovig, D.Martin
C: J.Taylor, J.Merrett, M.Rotumah-Onus
HF: L.Canny, J.Johnston, G.Slater
F: B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey, J.Brown
R: T.Brown, J.Dodd, M.Johnston
Int: P.Kodorenko, J.Toulmin, H.Ganley, J.Carlyle-Marks
Emg: D.Murphy, L.Howard, J.Gallagher
BACCHUS MARSH
B: Q.Butt, D.Velden, S.Lafranchi
HB: J.Williams, S.Crea, D.Miesen
C: M.Culliver, R.Stuhldreier, T.German
HF: N.Stuhldreier, J.Owen, T.Shea
F: T.Huynh, R.Hickman, A.Willitts
R: H.King, M.Eastmure, D.Burton
Int: X.Jenks, J.Cott, E.Mckercher, J.Parente
Emg: D.Wright, R.Porter, W.Cook, A.Porter
DARLEY V BALLARAT
DARLEY
B: D.Beecham, T.Angwin, M.Ward
HB: J.Cadman, D.Cadman, S.Page
C: L.Spiteri, M.Cousins, J.Bewley
HF: N.Rodda, A.Azzopardi, D.Bishop
F: J.Ancrum, W.Johnson, M.Gardiner
R: A.Tanner, B.Bewley, L.Baker
Int: D.Lalor, C.Murley, B.Young, T.Van Leth
Emg: J.Runge, M.Horan, R.King
BALLARAT
B: N.Swain, T.Sutton, B.Fraser
HB: J.Gibson, N.Weightman, D.Kennedy
C: J.Blackburn, W.Garner, L.Prendergast
HF: T.Mooney, A.Domic, C.Prendergast
F: A.Hooper, K.Mellington, L.Dawson
R: M.Mcgrath, S.James, W.Liston
Int: A.Bade, J.Drever, R.Perry, P.Simpson
Emg: S.Fisher, N.Drever, J.Nicholls
SUNBURY V REDAN
SUNBURY
B: M.Mclean, M.Mclean, M.Mclean, J.Cree, T.Werner
HB: P.Scanlon, T.Lever, J.Hannett
C: H.Minton-Connell, M.Lewis, H.Power
HF: C.Bramble, C.Bramble, C.Bramble, C.Anderson, R.Miller
F: J.Egan, C.Mobilio, J.Sutton
R: J.Eales, D.Toman, H.Ross
Int: N.Doyle, N.Doyle, N.Doyle, L.Brennan, M.Medcraft, B.Toman
Emg: J.Muir, B.Mundy, J.Mitchell, A.Goodson, W.Wright
REDAN
B: J.Werts, F.Atchison, D.Bond
HB: G.McLoughlan, L.Mclean, D.Mathews
C: R.Gunsser, C.Craig-Peters, P.Fitzgibbon
HF: G.Bell, D.Murphy, S.Broadbent
F: L.George, L.Hoy, I.Grant
R: N.Dunstan, C.Atchison
Int: J.Richards, J.Short, K.Hayes, D.Phillips, J.Giampaolo
Emg: L.Farnsworth, S.Mcdougall, J.Jones, S.Aberdein, J.Harrington
MELTON SOUTH V SEBASTOPOL
MELTON SOUTH
B: S.Hurst, M.Notman, J.Thornton Gielen
HB: J.O'Loughlin, R.Lee, J.Mepstead
C: H.Wilde, C.Chapman, R.Theo
HF: B.Casley, M.Fino, S.Humphries
F: D.conway, S.White, B.Sullivan
R: D.Jones, S.Wyatt, B.Lloyd
Int: M.Sullivan, R.Frew, J.Kovarik, J.Morrissey, N.Gemmell, R.Holzer, P.Unsworth, J.Geddes, W.Thornton-Gielen
SEBASTOPOL
B: J.Wilkinson, B.Trew, G.Snowden
HB: J.Crone, T.Lockyer, H.Papst
C: M.Austin, B.Veale, C.O'Shea
HF: A.Forbes, L.Stow, S.Butler
F: J.Hill, J.Keeble, M.Powell
R: J.Bambury, B.Hutt, J.Richards
Int: T.Mitchell, D.Furness, B.Weightman
LAKE WENDOUREE V MELTON
LAKE WENDOUREE
no team provided
MELTON
From: Jordan Kight, Jaycob Hickey, Jordyn Cotter, Tom Button, Braedan Kight, Lachlan Watkins, Lachlan Phillips, Jack Walker, Lachlan Walker, Kyle Borg, Liam Carter, Bailey Mawson, Lochlan Ericson, Ryan Carter, James Taylor, Brett McIntyre, Riley Walker, Josh Cooper, Blake Souter, Max Scoble, Adrian Monitto, Luke Heaney
EAST POINT V BACCHUS MARSH
DARLEY V BALLARAT
MELTON SOUTH V SEBASTOPOL
SUNBURY V REDAN
LAKE WENDOUREE V MELTON
NEWLYN V CLUNES
NEWLYN
B: S.Murphy-McKay, M.Cosgrave, W.Lund
HB: J.Labbett, M.Tilley, B.Wynd
C: S.Willmott, L.Gill, P.Labbett
HF: F.Hay, C.Long, G.Follett
F: L.Bell, L.Gunn, M.Darmody
R: D.Fishwick, J.Fryar, D.Wehrung
Int: J.Hillas, B.Huggett, D.Mizzeni, L.Prendergast
CLUNES
B: D.Bulluss, C.Newton, D.Makur
HB: T.Muir, L.Wrigley, J.Thompson
C: B.Davidson, D.Coon, A.Riches
HF: D.Fazio, N.Clarke, R.Thompson
F: J.Robertson, M.Newton, J.Fazio
R: A.Bowd, J.Thomas, N.Wrigley
Int: P.Coon, M.Monydhot, D.Davies
WAUBRA V SKIPTON
WAUBRA
B: C.McGrath, A.Broughton, N.Patrikeos
HB: L.McLeod, N.Moran, C.Friend
C: J.Lukich, T.Nash, H.Bond
HF: M.Miller, I.Allan, S.Buck
F: H.Hughes, D.Jenkins, A.Murphy
R: G.Lukich, B.Colligan, T.Ford
Int: H.Baldwinson, B.Connor, A.Baldwinson, E.Kennedy
SKIPTON
B: B.Krol, E.Boyer, K.White
HB: B.Thompson, J.Draffin, S.Romeril
C: J.Maddock, D.Kilpatrick, T.Hughes
HF: J.McClure, L.Douglas, A.McLean
F: R.Monument, J.Kirby, L.Stranks
R: A.Pitson, J.Peters, S.Willian
Int: T.Huglin, J.Peeters, M.Romeril, J.Romeril
BUNINYONG V HEPBURN
BUNINYONG
B: H.Mulcahy, G.Lovett, T.Ross
HB: L.Van Rooy, J.Marshall, D.Sliwa
C: M.Arnold, H.Givvens, L.Cullen
HF: J.Robertson, L.Burbidge, J.Morgan
F: J.Atkinson, W.Porter, N.Shell
R: L.Atkinson, H.Donald, J.Rodgers
Int: A.Hart, B.Netherway, M.Turner, M.Warner
HEPBURN
B: J.Wallesz, A.Ware, S.Harraghy
HB: R.Jenkins, J.Barnes, Z.kupsch
C: N.Johns, B.YANNER, J.Grant
HF: K.Yanner, R.Ferraro, J.Hogan
F: J.Pedretti, M.Banner, N.Rodgers
R: D.O'Halloran, A.McKay, S.Tighe
Int: B.Noble, L.Lovig, D.Dennis, C.Bath
DAYLESFORD V BEAUFORT
DAYLESFORD
B: R.Holmes, R.Coleiro, J.Evans
HB: L.Jones, L.Last, T.Powell
C: X.Walsh, M.Pasahidis, T.Maher
HF: J.Cummings, T.Conroy, S.Winnard
F: J.Whelan, S.Hughes, S.Clarke
R: C.Peart, T.Nesbitt, S.O'Brien
Int: R.Rodgers, T.Sullivan, B.Jones, A.Pasahidis, H.Jarrad
BEAUFORT
B: A.Davies, L.Oddie, B.Connelly
HB: R.Zelencich, B.Thomas, C.Mahony
C: L.McLinden, J.Peacock, L.Cox
HF: C.Smith, T.Haase, B.Northern
F: L.Murray, J.Orr, A.McDermott
R: D.Jones, J.McDermott, L.Ward
Int: D.Wenn, S.Broadbent, F.Oliver, E.Gorman, L.Guardia
Emg: A.Troup, L.Fraser
CRESWICK V CARGNHAM-LINTON
CRESWICK
B: M.Phillips, J.Waller
HB: R.Pearson, E.Henderson, T.Haintz
C: B.Sternberg, C.new, N.Cochrane
HF: B.Plover, L.Blake, T.Landwehr
F: C.Robinson, L.Scheele, J.Thomas
R: J.Anagnostou, L.Ryan, D.Whitfield
Int: J.Mason, J.Allison, T.Rieniets, N.Torney
Emg: B.Munro, A.Sedgwick
CARGNHAM-LINTON
B: J.O'Brien, C.Morcombe, H.Peoples
HB: J.Hart, K.Raven, S.Robinson
C: B.Benson, J.Hayes, T.Raven
HF: J.O'Brien, J.Cranny, C.Vagg
F: M.Barnett, M.Giddings, W.Bruty
R: J.Foley, M.Grigsby, C.Brook
Int: L.Grigg, J.Richardson, P.Boag, E.Read
BALLAN V BUNGAREE
BALLAN
B: M.thompson, J.Stone, Z.Price
HB: T.Cox, H.Thompson, B.Shaw
C: B.Neumann, H.Bongart, J.Homewood
HF: L.Conlan, J.Conlan, A.Bongart
F: M.Popple, H.Lyle, R.Bongart
R: A.Curtis, T.McGregor, E.Shaw
Int: T.Laurie, D.Nielsen, S.Lord, D.Trickey, M.Smith-Bye
BUNGAREE
B: T.Gough, M.Lawless, S.Hammond
HB: A.Browning, D.Murphy, N.Browning
C: A.Milroy, A.Ross, B.O'keefe
HF: T.Cain, T.Elliott, M.Geary
F: J.Walter, X.Curran, L.Thornton
R: B.Willian, J.Lench, J.Sardo
Int: D.Morris, N.Spratling, H.Cousens, J.Summers
LEARMONTH V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
LEARMONTH
B: J.Graham, T.Hall, M.Harbour
HB: J.Crilly, T.Martin, M.Judd
C: C.Andrews, J.Laidlaw, J.Rich,
HF: J.Treweek, N.Willox, J.Findlay
F: M.Rowe, D.Folkes, K.Swan
R: N.Martin, B.Powell, T.McKechnie
Int: M.Welsh, W.Green
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
NOT SUPPLIED
DUNNSTOWN V SPRINGBANK
DUNNSTOWN
B: B.Leonard, B.Collins, S.Greaney
HB: B.Cracknell, J.Leonard, R.Adams
C: M.Henderson, H.Hallahan, W.Henderson
HF: M.Rae, C.Tangey, T.Parsons
F: S.Howson, J.Stefani, L.Taylor
R: K.Forde, F.Stevenson, K.Dickson
Int: C.Ronan, L.Pigott, J.Learmonth, B.Murphy
SPRINGBANK
B: J.White, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy
HB: I.Pertzel, M.Lakey, S.Donegan
C: A.Challis, J.Maher, H.Twaits
HF: C.Parkin, C.Quinlan, S.Staunton
F: D.Shelley, K.Maher, Z.Bozanich
R: J.Thompson, T.Finco, P.Glanford
Int: J.Mason, A.Svaljek, M.Darby, B.Maher
BUNINYONG V HEPBURN
BUNINYONG
FROM: Chris Wills, Ben Morcom-Knight, Geordie Dickson, Nicholas Schiemer, Nicholas Pantzidis, Matthew Hartigan, Trevor Millar, Nick Miller, Alex Murphy, Jack Marshman, ryley hamilton, Angus Trevisan, Kobi Cheeseman, Ethan McMurphy, Tim Solomon, James Mewett, Billie Leskosek
HEPBURN
FROM: Luke Willes, Nathaniel Lowe, Billy Pedretti, Tom Henderson, Jayden Liversidge, Stefan Lendrec, Isaac Pedretti, Rowan Prentice, Troy Zadow, lochie johns, Bodhi Robinson, Trevor Johnson, Jaycob Paddon, Logan Bolton, Harrison Nevill, sage eguchi, Harry Johns, Rory Ford, sebastian pendlebury, Nash Robinson, Daniel Bell, Ryan Thiesz, Steven Carman, Eamonn Clarke
DUNNSTOWN V SPRINGBANK
DUNNSTOWN
FROM: Joel Murphy, Alex Plucke, Matthew Djordjevic, Jack Powell, Lester Guiao, William Short, Johnathon Adem, Nathan Duggan, Andrew Forbes, Mitchell Ellis, Jordan Britt, Louis Spratling, Tom Murphy, Nick Hobbs, Kayle Mullane, Callum Murphy, Isaac Keating, Matt Auchettl, Benjamin Dunwoodie, Damon Simpkin, Joel Williams, Jason Pritchard
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Terence Maher, Colin Vaughan, Jaaron Mahar, Andrew Forbes, Mitchell Hodge, Maison Doll, Anthony Grace, Jim Forbes, Jai McHenry, James Spicer, Magbul Abraham, Benjamin Ronan, Patrick Simpson, Harry Hislop, Tim Knowles, Daniel Baldwin, Sam Hanrahan, William Grawich, Stephen Wethling, Tom Simpson, Karl Maher, Sakye Harvey
NEWLYN V CLUNES
NEWLYN
FROM: Jack Lee, Cormac Prendergast, Jason Slater, Brayden Slater, Jayden New, Paul Martin, Campbell Ackland, Callum Stevens, Jack Sullivan, Mitchell O'Brien, Jesse Eastwell, Tim Rosewarne, Lachie Snaith, Tom Hardisty, Leigh Allen, Daniel Hammond, James Dwyer, Will Mesley, bobby glanford, Lachlan Fishwick, Jed Cargeeg
CLUNES
FROM: Christian Featherston, Clinton Petrie, Ryan Wilson, Nathan Duggan, Jack Donald, Mykel Smith, Dylan Davies, Jake Seers, Harrison Blomeley, Brandon Jeffrey, Aidan Thompson, Brayden Wrigley, andrew stinchombe, Anthony Sobey, Khyal Thompson, Jake Graham, Leo Taylor, Nicholas Zampatti, Denis Bacon, Jack Ferguson, Eric Downs, Ash Anderson
BALLAN V CLUNES
BALLAN
FROM: Banjo Leahy, Ryan Borg, Aiden Mcsweeny, lachlan Trickey, Joel Mullane, jayson Bongart, Matthew White, Jacob Panther, Ethan Palonek, Brodie Ritchie, Owen Robertson, David Hardwick, Keelan Batten, Luke Hodge, Wade Hearn, Tyler Trickey, Stefan Vlahek, Zacc Price, Lachlan Parsons, Cooper Brown, Jack Bidwell
CLUNES
FROM: John Butler, Angus Bigmore, Briley Patullo, Samuel Harris, Joshua Rix, Matt Collis, Michael Panther, Dominic Cousens, Brett Trevenen, Mitch Hay, Benjamin John, Michael Kennedy, Grant Trevenen, Lachlan Ryan, Mason Currie, Dom Bartolo, lachlan prendergast, Adam Galea, Chris Milroy, Josh Partington, Caolan Somers
LEARMONTH V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
LEARMONTH
FROM: Jordan Footman, James Schaper, Liam Vercoe, Zackarie Andrews, Daniel Anderson, Ethan Prenc, William Grills, Angus Treweek, Lachlan Rinaldi, Mitchell Grieve, Matt Treweek, Brody Gilbert, Angus Williams, Cody Charters, Kristopher Stevens, Aiden Hayward, Tom Owen, Matthew McKenna, Greg Tyndall, Hamish Bridges, Noah Hoskin
DAYLESFORD V BEAUFORT
DAYLESFORD
FROM: Josh Clough, Aaron Brereton, Zac Giouzelis, Thomas Powell, Corie Slater, Jarrod Adams, Jacob Speedie, Jack Goodlet, Liam O'Conal, Cade OBrien, Will Rogers, William Hughes, Duane Scascighini, Lachlan Campbell, Shane Pearson, Thomas Macklin, Ben Horne, Daniel Giouzelis, Chace Petkovic, Cane Stewart, Daniel Brown, Daniel Ryan, Ryan Holmes, Christopher Adams, Brett Marshall
BEAUFORT
FROM: Jacksen Connor, Timothy Pitcher, Felix Oliver, Matthew McDonnell, Lachlan Young, Brian Smith, Lochlan Curtis, Ron Smith, Mitchell McDonnell, Fraser Mitilineos, Kody Dern, Tom Flood, Billy Sweet, Keenan Mclinden, Joseph Mulcahy, Joshua Franc, Chris Parkinson, Alex Gerrard, Lachlan Fraser, Frazer Carnes
WAUBRA V SKIPTON
SKIPTON
FROM: Brak Dixon, Sam Peeters, Stephen Boswell, Matthew Vlahos, Mitchell Miller, Cree Stranks, Austin Hamilton, Riley Uwland, Anthony Bedggood, Alex Morcombe, Aaron Miller, Jye-leigh Drinkwater, Harry Wills, Lachlan Wilkie, James Cusack, Jack Robson, Andrew Robertson, Fraser Morcombe, Ryan Simmonds, Kiowa Stranks, Patrick Graham, Lachlan Crick
CRESWICK V CARGNHAM-LINTON
CRESWICK
FROM: Josh Humphries, Tom Carpenter, Jacob Musgrave, Jacob Plier, Tynan Spenceley, Michael Booth, James Deighton, Luke Head, Deegan Willingham, Sam Mckeegan, Darcy Cowell, Ashley Vincent-Wade, Aaron Sedgwick, Brad Munro, William Preston, Tyson Randall, Mitchell Jarvis, Gerard Van Oostveen, Lachlan McKenzie, Paul Borchers, Jake Brookes, Harley Sacco, Jaydn Culmsee, Tim Jankovic
CARGNHAM-LINTON
FROM: Jesse Lloyd, Braydon Newell, Lachlan Storey, Jake Currie, Stephen Binek, Marcus Grigsby, Brodie Lewis, Sam Walder, Samuel Cahill, Tyler Nunn, Fraser Davies, Will Pope, Shea Wellington, Hayden Blower, Jayden Bound, Damon Kierce, Chris Hannah, Zachary Hart, Damon Gillingham, James Young, Joseph Niblett, Jake Smith, Louis Ashmore
