The Courier
Have Your Say

Letter to the Editor: A local's experience at the Ballarat Base Hospital Emergency Department

May 29 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: Luke Hemer.

I personally witnessed the pressures of the Ballarat Base Hospital early this week when I was taken by ambulance to the emergency department for underlying heart problems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.