Mouth-watering match-up leads the way for round seven in the Central Highlands Netball League

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
Learmonth's Candice Smith in her sides win over Gordon. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Learmonth's clash against unbeaten Rokewood-Corindhap leads the way for round seven Central Highlands Netball League A grade action as the Lakies look to extend their winning streak to six games.

