Learmonth's clash against unbeaten Rokewood-Corindhap leads the way for round seven Central Highlands Netball League A grade action as the Lakies look to extend their winning streak to six games.
The Grasshoppers visit Learmonth on Saturday after proving they are the real deal with a win over Dunnstown in round six but both sides are evenly poised ahead of the top-four fixture.
The mouth-watering match-up will provide an understanding of where both sides sit, with Learmonth's only loss this season coming against undefeated Buninyong.
The 5-0 Bombers will likely celebrate another win when they host the winless Hepburn in a special weekend for Mel Scott who becomes the club's first netballer to play 300 senior games.
With Buninyong's easy fixture on Saturday, Springbank will need to win against eighth-placed Dunnstown to stay on top of the standings as the Towners look to solidify their spot in the top eight.
As Dunnstown looks to hold on to eighth place, 11th-placed Clunes will want to jump the Towners with a win in Newlyn on Saturday but the in-form Cats will be motivated to claim a third-consecutive win and remain in touch with the top four.
Four sides are still without a win six weeks into the season but the losing streak will finally end for one of Creswick and Carngham-Linton when they match-up on Saturday.
While teams are beginning to have a better understanding about who will form the top eight towards the end of the Central Highlands Netball League season, there is still plenty left to play for as fringe top eight sides look to make a push before the long weekend.
