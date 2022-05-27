The Courier

Have you seen Chevvy? Missing teen could be in Ballarat

Updated May 27 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Chevvy? Missing teen could be in Ballarat

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager Chevvy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.