Have you seen Chevvy? Missing teen could be in Ballarat

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager Chevvy.
The 16-year-old was last seen in Moorabbin on 20 May.
Police and family have concerns for Chevvy's welfare due to a medical condition.
Chevvy is described as Caucasian in appearance with short dark hair, fair complexion, freckles and a nose ring with a medium build.
She was last seen wearing green/grey flannel top with a hood, grey track suit pants and green and blue Nike TN shoes.
She is known to frequent the Moorabbin, Ballarat and Horsham areas.
Police have released an image of Chevvy and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Moorabbin Police Station on 9556 6565.
