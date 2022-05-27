OPINION: The piecemeal approach to the fernery project continues

There are mixed reactions to the council's decision this week on committing to stage two landscaping works and a refreshed masterplan for the world-famous Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
After such slow progress for some time, it is a step forward, as we now have funding and dates in place for part of the fernery project.
Advertisement
That is the good news.
We need our community to know that half the budget for these stage two landscaping works will come from The Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation contribution of $250,000.
This is a very sizable contribution by a volunteer group.
The funds have been accumulated to assist the completion of a fernery development on a scale befitting of Ballarat's world standard Botanical Gardens.
This large contribution is possible because of the active involvement of Friends and Foundation and the broader community with their donations, memberships, plant purchases and events support.
There is clear recognition and appreciation of what a gift the Ballarat Botanical Gardens are for community and tourists alike. What a legacy has been left to us!
We need to work now for the legacy we will create and leave for future generations.
Stage two works are only part of the fernery project.
It covers the entrance from Wendouree Parade and the internals in the new building. It is largely planting and landscaping.
The disappointment in council's decision this week was no clear commitment or funding for stage three of the project.
The long, tortuous path with the fernery looks like dragging on for some time.
Stage three would involve removal of the decaying steel 1950s structure and the creation of an outdoor fernery and outdoor event spaces.
For further progress beyond stage two works, the decision at this week's council meeting was to wait for a revised Ballarat Botanical Gardens Masterplan in the 23/24 financial year.
The Friends are disappointed that the council didn't recognise the immediate benefits of full completion of the fernery project and commit to this.
The piecemeal approach to this project continues.
Underfund the project and drag out its development and we reduce its impact and potential.
The budget constraints and competing priorities at a local level are appreciated but what we want to see is council's commitment to its completion and working towards seeking additional funding from both state and federal governments and also philanthropic sources.
Advertisement
Part of last night's decision was a refreshed masterplan during the 22/23 financial year that will consider stage three of the fernery project. It was presented as achieving a higher-level strategic view and not so focussed on operational aspects.
The Friends welcome a plan that does target the key issues the gardens face. Adapting the planting to climate changes, improved sustainable practices, irrigation upgrades, delivery of education programs are some that we will identify when consultation on the plan takes place. But what is not understood, is why stage three is part of the consideration of the masterplan. Fernery development is guided by the 2021 Ballarat Botanical Fernery Concept Plan. It addresses the landscaping inside and around the entire Ballarat Botanical Gardens fernery.
Consultation with stakeholders has taken place and there is general support for the design concepts for stage two and three. So what is involved in this consideration? A revisit to the 2021 concept designs would seem unnecessary.
The other question that was raised at the council meeting was how much the plan will slow developments at the gardens. If Ballarat is suddenly successful with a grant or a gift to complete stage three, will it not proceed until the plan is delivered in 2024. Some greater clarity on this aspect is needed.
Masterplans are, of necessity, time consuming and expensive when done well.
We question the necessity of this at this point in time but if this is the council course of action, we ask for full, transparent and meaningful consultation and collaboration with The Friends of the Ballarat Botanic Gardens and Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation in the master planning process. This includes a co-design process from the development of the brief through to commissioning of consultants and the formal consultation process.
Advertisement
Current best practice around master planning processes demand that these be inclusive, ambitious, visionary and projective.
A contemporary Botanic Garden has the opportunity to respond to, reflect and project the culture, community, history, heritage and environment of its location and the broader regional context; we seek to ensure that this is embedded in any master planning process.
So, this week a little bit of good news, but the long path continues to achieve the vision of a wondrous landscape that provides new experiences for visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.