The Courier

'Slow-death': council accused of damaging heritage protected trees

By Maeve McGregor
May 28 2022 - 7:00am
City of Ballarat trenching work on Learmonth Street on 10 May 2022. Photo: Lachlan Bence

City of Ballarat has been accused of compromising a number of culturally significant trees in the centre of Buninyong, all of which are situated in an area subject to heritage overlay with tree controls under the Ballarat planning scheme.

