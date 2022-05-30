The Courier

Ballarat City FC's road to redemption takes a hit after heavy NPL3 loss

By Edward Holland
May 30 2022 - 6:30am
PACE: Zac Francis was the lone goal scorer for City FC on Saturday. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat City FC failed to build on the positives from its recent Preston Lions result after suffering a 4-1 loss to North Sunshine in Saturday's NPL3 fixture.

