Ballarat City FC failed to build on the positives from its recent Preston Lions result after suffering a 4-1 loss to North Sunshine in Saturday's NPL3 fixture.
The loss means City FC stay in 11th place, unable to capitalise on 10th-placed Springvale's 5-0 loss to Melbourne City.
A visit to North Sunshine was always going to prove a challenge for City FC but a blistering start by the Eagles saw the round 11 affair over by half time.
North Sunshine found the back of the net three times in the first half, boasting a 3-0 lead, before adding a fourth in the 64th minute.
City FC young gun Zac Francis was a welcome addition to the side on Saturday as Ballarat's lone goal scorer broke through in the 80th minute to claim a consolation prize for the club.
After Box Hill United recorded a shock win over Preston, City FC now finds itself falling out of reach of sides that were once in a similar situation to them.
A tough match-up against sixth-placed Geelong looms for City FC in round 12.
Meanwhile, Ballarat SC has kept its consistent season in State League 5 going with a 1-0 win over Deakin University. Fergus Finn was the match's only goal scorer, finding the net in the 37th minute.
The win moves Ballarat up to seventh spot on the ladder with four wins, three draws and four losses.
