Snow possible in Ballarat this week as icy blast hits

Ballarat is bracing itself for possible snowfall this week as an icy blast sweeps across the state.
A maximum temperature of just seven degrees is forecast for Tuesday, in what will be an icy final day of autumn.
Advertisement
The snow level across Victoria is expected to drop to 1200 metres on Monday, then to around 600 metres on Tuesday afternoon.
This means snow could fall on Mount Buninyong and Mount Warrenheip (at an altitude of more than 700 metres) and around Bullarto, near Daylesford.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns snow in low-levels (600m-800m) and windy conditions on Tuesday will create particularly hazardous driving conditions, with inland highways likely to be impacted by sleet.
Ballarat is expected to remain especially cold for the remainder of the week, with Thursday the only day where double-digit temperatures are expected.
Monday and Wednesday are expected to peak at nine degrees, seven degrees is forecast for Tuesday, Thursday is predicted to be 10 degrees before it drops back down to eight degrees on Friday.
Ballarat has not recorded any snow since 2020, when there were a number of significant flurries.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.