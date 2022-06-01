UPDATE | WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 1.30pm: Police have released further details about the man who died in a Chepstowe crash on Monday.
The driver of the car has been revealed as a 33-year-old Ballarat man, according to police.
Police have not yet released further information about his identity or as to how the crash with the truck occurred.
EARLIER | MONDAY, MAY 30: One person is dead after a horror crash between a car and truck to the west of Ballarat.
The sedan and truck collided on Carngham-Streatham Road at Chepstowe on Monday morning.
The crash, near the base of Mt Emu, was first reported just about 11.10am.
There have not been any details of the victim released by police, only that they were the sole occupant of the car.
The light truck has sustained serious front end damage, while the car is damaged on the front and driver's side.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated one person who has been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Victoria Police confirmed the hospitalised person was the truck driver.
The road where the crash occurred features a slight bend on the crest of a slope, with wet conditions also prominent at the time of the crash.
Carngham-Streatham Road was blocked in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.
The road is expected to be closed for most of the day.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
