The Courier

Chepstowe crash: one person dead after collision between truck and car

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:30am
Emergency services at the crash site in Chepstowe. Picture: Luke Hemer.

One person is dead after a horror crash between a car and truck to the west of Ballarat.

Local News

