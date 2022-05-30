The Courier

Tristar Medical Group enters administration but Ballarat clinic to remain open

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN: Tristar Medical Group's clinic in Sebastopol.

A NATIONAL medical group with two Ballarat clinics is showing signs of financial turmoil, entering voluntary administration mid-last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.