A NATIONAL medical group with two Ballarat clinics is showing signs of financial turmoil, entering voluntary administration mid-last week.
Tristar Medical Group's head office confirmed to The Courier its Sebastopol and Sturt Street clinics will remain open and business as usual for seeing patients during the administration period.
Corporate watchdog Australian Securities and Investments Commission has issued a public notice for the first meeting of creditors on Friday.
The McGrathNichol Group took over administration for Tristar Medical Group's parent company Khaled El-Sheikh last Tuesday.
This is not the first time the medical group has been in the spotlight for financial difficulties.
Australian Community Media has detailed struggles with recruiting doctors to the Wimmera in August 2019.
In a separate story at the same time, ACM reported a Wangaratta doctor was owed six weeks' pay from the medical group, but shortly after speaking with the media a month's worth of wages were transferred into his bank account.
Tristar at the time confirmed all employees "[had] all be paid in full and on time".
Tristar has also since closed its bulk billing clinic in Lucas' Coltman Plaza but reasons for this are unclear.
The purpose of this week's first meeting with creditors will explore whether to appoint a committee of inspection and whether to keep appointed administrators.
