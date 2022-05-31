The Courier

Ballarat high jump star Lachlan O'Keefe was a runaway winner at the high jump at the Gold Coast Invitational

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 31 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HITTING HEIGHTS: Lachlan O'Keefe was a comfortable winner at the Under 20 high jump at the Gold Coast Invitational. Picture: Luke Hemer

BALLARAT high jump star Lachlan O'Keefe was a runaway winner at the high jump at the Gold Coast Invitational as he continues his preparation for the Oceania Championships and the World Youth Championships in less than two months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.