BALLARAT high jump star Lachlan O'Keefe was a runaway winner at the high jump at the Gold Coast Invitational as he continues his preparation for the Oceania Championships and the World Youth Championships in less than two months.
O'Keefe was an easy winner at the Gold Coast Invitational, clearing 1.98m, but falling short of his personal best of 2.15m.
Advertisement
O'Keefe cleared the 1.98m mark on his first attempt to put a huge space between him and New Zealand pair Adam Stack and Max Attwell who checked out at 1.90m
The 17-year-old then put the bar up to 2.05m, but was unsuccessful in his three attempts.
Meanwhile, a crowd funding campaign started by friends of another Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath has meant the 22-year-old will get an opportunity to live out his dream of competing in the Under-23 series in England and Ireland.
Reath has a personal best jump of 2.25m and is the national champion. However, he has yet to be selected for the Commonwealth Games or World Championship team with the selection criteria asking athletes to jump 2.33m.
The gofundme campaign, set-up by his friends had set a goal of $9000 to allow Reath to compete overseas and was launched just last week. It has already raised $9340 and will give him an opportunity to compete in order to reach those heights needed for national selection.
Reath said he was lost for words at the support of the Ballarat community.
"I'm so beyond words, all I can say is thankyou," he said. "I can't wait to get to Europe to show everyone what I can do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.