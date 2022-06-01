A selection of top brass musicians from across Ballarat and the south west region will come together to perform for the public this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Eureka Brass is inviting community members to attend its Eureka! We're Back Concert on Sunday afternoon to hear classic brass band pieces, marches and popular and original compositions.
Really we are so glad to be back.- Mark Witham, Eureka Brass music director
Music director Mark Witham said many players missed creating music together throughout the first two years of the pandemic.
"Really we are so glad to be back," he said.
"We felt really quite isolated as a team of players throughout COVID and this is our big chance to regroup and continue what we were planning to do over two years ago."
Mr Witham said playing music together created a feeling of euphoria and a 'real sense of connection'.
"It is a great feeling and it is something we all love sharing with each other... We want to entertain the audience and see their smiling happy faces as well."
Eureka Brass was formed in 2019 with intention to bring top players together to play challenging music and rehearse with intention for public performances rather than weekly.
It is a traditional brass band of 30 brass players and percussionists.
"We knew there were a lot of great players virtually in isolation who didn't have a high end band to play with," Mr Witham said.
"We invited people to be part of the band... People travel from Hamilton, Portland, Warnambool and Melbourne. It draws some of the best brass players from the south west region of Victoria."
Eureka Brass will premier a new composition during the weekend concert and will also play the Ukrainian national anthem as a sign of acknowledgement and respect.
Ballarat percussion group Hanz On Drumming will open the second half of the concert and soloists will also feature throughout the show.
The concert will be held at Woodmans Hill Performing Arts Centre from 2.30pm on Sunday June 5.
Visit trybooking.com/events/landing/901068 to purchase tickets online.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
