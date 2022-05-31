A COLLECTION of Ballarat's and the regions best footballers will be holding their breath for a shot at an AFL list on Wednesday night, when the league holds its mid-season draft.
And the Greater Western Victoria Rebels could have a big hand to play with former Rebel, and now versatile Willimastown swingman Charlie Molan and running machine Jamieson Ballantyne considered among the leading chances.
Molan and Ballantyne were both named in the 'Young Guns' squads which recently played trials matches against Vic. Metro and Vic. Country.
In the win over Vic. Metro, Molan had 23 possessions and five inside 50s. He then moved to half-back in the second game against Vic. Country picking up 22 touches and four tackles.
Ballantyne, who is playing with the GWV Rebels this season after being incredibly unlucky not to be drafted last season has been in outstanding form of late.
He has added 5kg to his light frame and it's shown with his contested possession count going up.
The 19-year-old has averaged just on 22 disposals a game for the Rebels, more than five clearances and seven tackles.
He also earned a VFL chance with Footscray in round six and was the leading goal scorer on the ground with three from the wing in the 'Young Guns' win over Vic. Country.
Former Sunbury player Wade Derksen is another rated highly by draft watchers.
The hulking 195cm, 90kg key position player was previously on the Essenodn VFL list and has moved to Fremantle affiliate Peel Thunder. He played his first game this year in the reserves, but has since played three senior WAFL matches and impressed with four goals from 22 disposals in Round three.
The Dockers have named Derksen as a Covid top-up player this year, but has not yet been needed at AFL level as yet.
Other players to nominate include Rebels pair Flynn Loader and Hamish Sinnott and Jye Lockett, who is currently playing on the Gold Coast. Warrnambool's Angus Bade, who is playing in the VFL team is also in the mix as is former Rebel, Williamstown's Tom Downie. The AFL mid-season draft is held on Wednesday evening.
