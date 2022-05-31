The Courier

Court hears of more dangerous driving that happened a week before three hour police chase

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 31 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Smith.

A man who is already in jail for driving dangerously around the Ballarat region for almost three hours while tracked by police vehicles and airwing has admitted to further instances of rogue driving.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.