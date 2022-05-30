The Courier

Beloved Ballarat doctor Andrew Brommeyer retires

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 30 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAREWELL: General practitioner Andrew Brommeyer is retiring after more than four decades helping Ballarat people find their best health. Picture: Adam Trafford

THE key message Andrew Brommeyer has always given prospective general practitioners is to always remember what a privilege it is to be invited into people's lives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.