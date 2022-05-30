The Courier

Ballarat's draft community infrastructure plan: council calls for your feedback

By Maeve McGregor
May 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Ballarat Library. Photo: Adam Trafford

Ballarat residents have been asked to provide feedback on what City of Ballarat has deemed one of its "most important reports" in recent times.

