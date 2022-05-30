Ballarat residents have been asked to provide feedback on what City of Ballarat has deemed one of its "most important reports" in recent times.
The draft community infrastructure plan 2022-2037, endorsed by council last week, identifies 15 major capital projects to be delivered across Ballarat based on the present and future needs of the community.
Advertisement
The works comprise six multipurpose community hubs, five kindergarten projects, three library projects and one youth hub.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said the long-term plan, reduced to its core, would ensure all community infrastructure decisions were grounded in an evidence-based, transparent process focused on ensuring equitable access within the community.
"This is about making sure there's a really clear understanding of equity across the city and making sure we're investing in those areas that need it most," he said.
"The plan puts in place a really clear, structured process around community infrastructure - how we plan for it, how we determine renewal and new builds, all on a needs-basis. It's council focusing on what is one of our most important responsibilities: community infrastructure."
The draft plan was informed by a comprehensive "needs and gaps" analysis of existing community infrastructure within the community, drawing on existing participation trends, demographic data and forecasts and population growth.
The plan itself divides Ballarat into seven districts with a view to identifying the community infrastructure needs of each with greater precision.
In council chambers, City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said the plan "goes a long way to addressing the inequity" with respect to access to community infrastructure.
"The [spread] of community infrastructure across Ballarat is anything but equitable," she said, adding the plan would ensure all members of the community have access to "community spaces that are welcoming, accessible and free".
It was a sentiment shared by Cr Belinda Coates, who emphasised the value afforded by a transparent, equitable process.
"This gives us a really clear picture of an equitable plan moving forward [which is] not based on rorts," she said, referencing the former Morrison government sports and community rorts affairs.
After the plan is formally approved, it will be subject to two yearly reviews to ensure it remains responsive to community needs. It will also be expanded in coming years to different types of community infrastructure within the spheres of arts, culture and sport.
The first projects to be delivered include the Alfredton, Sebastopol and Eastwood community hubs, the extension of the Ballarat Library and stage two of Royal Park Buninyong.
Residents have until 17 June 2022 to provide feedback via MySay online.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.