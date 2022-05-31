Ballarat's Federal MP Catherine King has been named as Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, after Anthony Albanese announced his first front bench as Prime Minister on Tuesday evening.
While in opposition, Ms King held the shadow regional development, transport and infrastructure portfolio, and before that, the health portfolio.
She also served as Minister for Regional Services from 2013, and was appointed to cabinet as Minister for Regional Australia when Kevin Rudd returned as prime minister.
Ms King was re-elected for the seat of Ballarat at this month's federal election.
The front bench will be sworn in on Wednesday morning.
