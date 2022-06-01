The Courier

Man jailed for touching himself in front of woman on Ballarat bus

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
June 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man with a history of sexual offences has been sentenced to imprisonment for masturbating while looking at a woman on a public bus in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.