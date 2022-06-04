The Courier

Employers searching for candidates to fill vacant roles at jobs and training expo

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
June 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat businesses are using an upcoming jobs and training expo to appeal to skilled job seekers to fill vacant roles in a difficult employment environment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.