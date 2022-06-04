Employers searching for candidates to fill vacant roles at jobs and training expo

Ballarat businesses are using an upcoming jobs and training expo to appeal to skilled job seekers to fill vacant roles in a difficult employment environment.
The unemployment rate remained at 3.9 per cent in April 2022, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics Data, the lowest rate in the country since 1974.
Advertisement
GForce recruitment team leader Ballarat James Kerr said employers were having to work harder to appeal potential candidates to fill vacant roles.
"We have a range of roles currently available, from office administration, customer service, labouring, semi-skilled trades and many apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities," he said.
More than 100 employers will be on show at the Ballarat Jobs and Training Expo to be held over two days next week to connect with community members looking for work, training or volunteering opportunities.
Many employers, like City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King, say the expo will provide an opportunity for them to showcase the different pathways and career opportunities within their organisation.
There is certainly a candidate drought going on at the moment.- Bridie Mann, Trade Human Resources Director
Lucy Timms shared their story leading to employment at City of Ballarat as the FReeZA Youth Development Officer after completing a degree in music and feeling unsure on their next steps.
They said they volunteered with youth event management and music industry skills development group Sonika to share what they had learnt at university.
They were hired to run youth-led workshops and studied a Diploma of Community Services and Community Development with an aim to work with young people.
"This year when the FReeZA Youth Development Officer position became available, I applied, and was successful," they said.
"The City of Ballarat has supported my growth, provided me with so many opportunities and pathways. Now I am able to lead the group I volunteered for six years ago."
Job vacancies that will be showcased at the expo include for disability support workers, office administration, customer service, trades people, counselors and early childhood educators.
Other vacant roles are in hospitality, warehousing, manufacturing and aged care.
The Support People is looking for workers to join the disability support industry. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted recruitment and staffing and created disruptions for clients.
Many businesses who are attending the expo say they are looking for staff to help them grow their operations in Ballarat, like Steel Frame Solutions.
"We see this expo as an important link between the job seeker market and our business needs, both now and into the future," head of manufacturing Martin Phillips said.
"Our challenge is no different to any other manufacturer - a simple supply and demand shortage of people wanting to work in a factory environment."
RELATED COVERAGE: Hospitality businesses risk closing their doors due to staff shortages
Advertisement
Tradie Human Resources is looking to fill staff shortages in the construction and manufacturing industry, from apprentices to qualified trades people.
"There is certainly a candidate drought going on in the recruitment industry at the moment," director Bridie Mann said.
"Employers are utilising the amazing opportunities the government has provided within the apprenticeship program to staff their teams.
"However there is a lack of qualified workers available to adequately supervise these apprentices. This is causing a great deal of pressure for employers."
Barkly Square operations and facilities manager Emma Hart, the organiser of the jobs and training expo, said it was 'perfect' timing to bring the community together to create awareness of opportunities in Ballarat.
"It will give people an opportunity to interact with different companies face to face," she said.
Advertisement
"There are seminars as well which gives people a chance to learn about different industries, including hospitality, opportunities for employment with council and completing training at TAFE."
The Ballarat Jobs and Training Expo will be held over two days on June 7 and 8 at Barkly Square and The Goods Shed, with a special session for school groups on June 8.
It is the first time BGT has hosted the event, which is believed to be one of the largest jobs and training expos in Ballarat.
Visit bgt.org.au/ballaratjobsandtrainingexpo.html for more details.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.