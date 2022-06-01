'Expect to walk out on a natural high': Bar Choir returns

If you can't remember the last time you really belted out a tune - Bar Choir might be the event for you.
Ballarat's feel good, sing-along evening is set to return after a pandemic induced hiatus this Thursday.
One third of the Bar Choir trio Mary Card said it was exciting to finally be back after the choir's last event in February 2020.
"We're hoping to see a few loyal attendees, we're hoping to see new and old faces," she said.
"We're pretty nervous actually, and excited, we hope people are still keen, we're just keen to get back to normal."
For those new to Bar Choir, the premise is simple: One song, taught to a whoever turns up, over the course of an evening, at a bar.
Ms Card, along with fellow musicians Paige Duggan and Harri Dale, choose the song and arrange it beforehand.
Entry for Thursday's gig is a gold coin donation which will go to a yet to be decided local charity.
Ms Card said people can expect "a good time".
"It's very relaxed, there's no pressure, it's very fun ... they can expect to walk out on a natural high," she said.
The physical and mental health benefits from group singing have been well documented, from lowering stress and fostering a sense of community to improving lung function and immunity.
And you don't have to be skilled singer to take part.
"Its a basic concept that has big rewards for people," Ms Card said.
"You don't have to be a good singer - if you can talk you can sing."
The trio have in the past covered popular tracks including hits from Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, Beyonce, Radiohead, and Pearl Jam.
Thursday's song choice is a secret, but Ms Card said clues have been dropped on social media.
"It's an iconic tune, themed to post-pandemic vibes," she hinted.
For Ms Card, she said she was hoping for a crowd to share the fun.
"People always say to me, 'oh, I can't sing', it's simply not true. We're not a traditional choir, I call us the anti-choir, there's a lot of funnies, jokes and laughing," Ms Card said.
"It's not like a choir at school where there's a stern choirmaster up the front, it's fun - and you'll have a drink in your hand."
Bar Choir will make its return at Volta on Thursday June 2, at 7.30pm.
Learn more here.
