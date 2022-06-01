The Courier

Damascus College grieves for long-serving staff member Jeff Simpson

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:30am
DEDICATED: Jeff Simpson is being remembered as a caring and lovable woodwork, metalwork and engineering teacher.

Damascus College is mourning the sudden death of much-loved staff member Jeff Simpson.

