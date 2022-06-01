Damascus College is mourning the sudden death of much-loved staff member Jeff Simpson.
The veteran technology teacher died on Monday last week.
Advertisement
"The Damascus community is deeply saddened by Jeff's death and offers his family sincere sympathy, support and prayers at this difficult time," interim principal Christopher Grant said.
"Jeff has been an incredibly talented teacher at Damascus for the last 27 years.
"He was a generous, skilled and passionate teacher and member of the technology team.
"Across his time at Damascus, he taught wood, metal, electronics and systems engineering."
Flowers from students and staff have flowed into the chapel at the Mt Clear school over the last week.
Mr Grant said Mr Simpson loved witnessing the educational journey of young people.
"His engagement of young people was truly extraordinary," he said.
"Jeff was a passionate Geelong Cats supporter and used this as bridge in building relationships with those around him.
"Jeff was a true character and had an extraordinary capacity to engage all through story and humour.
"He was quick-witted and his sense of fun endeared him to all."
Mr Grant said the College wanted to assist Jeff's family in any way possible.
"Damascus College will conduct a memorial service to remember Jeff towards the end of term two, to express our love for him as well as an extraordinary sense of loss within the community.
"At such a difficult time of grief and sadness, as a Catholic school community, we turn to our faith for solace and strength.
"Our prayers continue to be with Jeff's family and friends, and we ask that the community keeps them in their thoughts and prayers."
Mr Simpson was teaching in the weeks leading up to his death.
The college is now working through classes and assessment for his current students.
Advertisement
"Jeff's Teacher Advisor group - and the students he taught regularly - continue to be supported through this tough and tragic time," Mr Grant said.
"(Before teaching) Jeff served with the Australian Defence Force and had great respect for the ANZAC tradition and Remembrance Day.
"Among the student and staff community, he took great pride in instilling a sense of tradition and respect for those who fought for the freedoms we all enjoy today."
Students and staff were offered counselling at the school early last week.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.