WATCH THE REPLAY | CHFL round 8 - Hepburn v Gordon

Gordon has continued on its winning way.
Joint coach Adam Toohey spearheaded the Eagles to a commanding 47-point victory over Hepburn to remain unbeaten.
Toohey defied difficult wet conditions to boot a match-winning eight goals at Hepburn.
The Eagles took the game away from Hepburn with a five-goal third term after a see-sawing first half.
Greater experience and a bigger physical presence were telling factors in Gordon taking control.
The Burras had no answers, repeatedly falling down in attack.
Hepburn was not helped by the loss of coach and key forward Mitch Banner (knee) and star on-ball Andy McKay (concussion) mid-way through the day before ultimately finishing with an empty interchange.
