The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Take a look at unbeaten Gordon's emphatic win Hepburn in the CHFL at Hepburn on Saturday.

Updated June 5 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH THE REPLAY | CHFL round 8 - Hepburn v Gordon

Gordon has continued on its winning way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.