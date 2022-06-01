A Matthew Guy-led Coalition government would deliver a bus service to Smythesdale every 28 minutes, the Opposition leader promised today as he continued his tour of regional Victoria.
Alongside member for Ripon Louise Staley and mayor of Golden Plains Shire Gavin Gamble, Mr Guy said commuters living in the fast-growing area, who currently receive a VLine bus service every three hours, would instead have the current route 25 bus continue out to Smythesdale and return to Ballarat through Haddon.
"With this investment the more than 3500 people that call this area home will have better access to public transport for their commute to Ballarat for work, shopping and school." Mr Guy said.
Ms Staley said having a regular bus service for the Smythesdale and Haddon communities, which have recently come into the Ripon electorate, would be transformative.
"It will mean young people can go in and get a part time job," Ms Staley said.
"It will mean businesses here have a broader labour pool to draw from. It will mean people who need to go in for a specialist medical appointment in Ballarat can do so. Huge opportunities for a growing community.
"It's been neglected by Labor; they haven't even considered bringing the town bus here. Yet we know Ballarat and its surrounds in the northern part of Golden Plains are growing. The community has asked for this, they've asked for it repeatedly. And so I'm delighted that an elected Guy government will deliver this for the community."
Golden Plains Shire mayor Cr Gavin Gamble welcomed the promised service, and hoped in the future it would be extended.
"As a large peri-urban community municipality, Golden Plains Shire Council has a strong commitment to improving public transport options for our communities, and the extension of the public bus network from Ballarat to Smythesdale as a priority project of council," Cr Gamble said.
"In October last year it was announced several Golden Plains townships in the north of the shire will move to the electorate of ribbon at the election in 2022. These townships of Linton, Scarsdale, Smythesdale, Haddon, Ross Creek and Napoleon's are very connected to Ballarat, and the residents of our shire travel to the city for education, health services, employment and retail.
"The extension of the bus network to Smythesdale means regular, reliable and inexpensive public transport from this point to Ballarat, and in the future. We hope it extends further west along the Glenelg Highway," Cr Gamble said.
Old journalist, The Courier.
