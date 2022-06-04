The Courier

Ballarat's court system almost back to pre-COVID normal

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
June 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADAPT: Chief Judge Peter Kidd visited the Ballarat County Court rooms where rennovation work created socially distanced seating for jury members. Picture: Adam Trafford

Despite two years of COVID-19 chaos creating case backlogs in the court system, the time for cases to get to trial in Ballarat have not changed, meaning accused people and victims are not left in limbo for extended periods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.