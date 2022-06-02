Geelong premiership player James Kelly will make his first appearance for Gordon for the year in the much anticipated clash against Hepburn in the CHFL on Saturday.
Kelly is one of five big inclusions who will bolster the Eagles for their trip to Hepburn as they endeavour to remain unbeaten going into the mid-season break.
Advertisement
Captain and key defender Mark Gunnell is also a massive addition, with him facing the possibility of matching up with Burras coach and CHFL leading goalkicker Mitch Banner.
Jaymes Gorman, Brad Hallam and Zack Ryan are also returning, while Jordan Clampit (hamstring) is out owing to injury.
Kelly, who joins former Geelong teammate Mathew Stokes in the Gordon line-up, played five games with the Eagles last year - his first season with the club.
This is the first time this season Kelly's AFL coaching commitments with Geelong have allowed him to play in the CHFL.
Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said the Eagles had also considered selecting their other ex-Cats player Shannon Byrnes, but ultimately decided not to add to an already significant number of changes.
Byrnes, who also has a role in the AFL with Geelong, will instead assist from the sidelines on the day and return as a player later in the season.
Toohey said it had reached the point where the Eagles had not wanted to make too many changes.
"He's happy to be involved off the field."
Gunnell, regarded as one of the best players in the competition, has not played since breaking an arm in round one.
Gorman (groin) and Ryan (hamstring) are back after muscle strains, while intercept defender Hallam will fly in from his new Queensland base for his third game of the year.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.