Kelly makes first CHFL appearance for season, skipper returns for Gordon

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
LEADER: Gordon captain Mark Gunnell playing first game since round one.

Geelong premiership player James Kelly will make his first appearance for Gordon for the year in the much anticipated clash against Hepburn in the CHFL on Saturday.

