I spoke to my grandson because of my concerns of his mental health and resilience as a result of this COVID pandemic and its effect on student welfare.
Students through the pandemic have lost valuable facetime in the classroom and face-to-face time with their friends and peers.
Isolation can be a source of anxiety and withdrawal from mainstream activity.
Like his peers and teachers he has had to adapt to remote learning as a means of progressing.
If like me, you're a worry wart, don't suffer the stress and ask the hard questions.
Be aware that response for the question "R.U.O.K.?" may give you little but one of the three common versions of okay, firstly the standard okay at normal talking speech with the addition of "I'm fine, how are you?".
K, the abbreviated version giving the answer; 'I'm very busy" or the engaged signal-busy tweeting and texting as if life depended on it.
Finally there is the okay that is more cautious and treading carefully, as if to say "Who's dobbed me in?"
School can provide a work-out on a number of levels, firstly a reason for getting out of bed, free fresh air...so a future of remote learning or without teachers? 'RUOK' with this?
John Mellusco, Linton.
