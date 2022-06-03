The Courier

Ballarat's iconic winter festival returns

By Maeve McGregor
June 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: Lachlan Bence

This week a cheeky ABC weatherman quipped, "our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ballarat", having endured below zero temperatures on the first day of winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.