The Courier

Former Burrumbeet hotel transformed into whimsical art gallery

By Maeve McGregor
June 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New beginnings: The former Burrumbeet hotel transformed into a quirky art gallery

It's close to a decade since the old Lambton Arms Hotel in Burrumbeet served its last pint, closing its door following the duplication of the Western Highway some metres from its premises.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.