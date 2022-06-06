Burra bull racks up 36 touches, 18 clearances | Every BFNL player, every stat

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round eight below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
Melton 17.8 (110) d East Point 10.9 (69)
Redan 16.9 (105) d Melton South 8.13 (61)
Ballarat 7.12 (54) d Lake Wendouree 6.5 (41)
Sebastopol 5.11 (41) d Sunbury 3.7 (25)
North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Bacchus Marsh 4.8 (32)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
