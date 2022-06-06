Police are investigating a violent brawl on a Ballarat-bound V/Line train on Sunday night.
Transit Crime Investigation say a 28-year-old Ballarat man was arrested after the train pulled into Footscray station.
He was later released pending further enquiries.
Officers also said a 45-year-old man from Cobblebank - east of Melton - was assaulted and subsequently hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators were told an argument broke out between two men travelling among a group of people on the last Ballarat train of the day.
The service was due to leave Southern Cross station at 10.56pm, with the incident erupting shortly after.
Police said they received reports of a brawl between "a group of males" around 11pm - at the time it stopped at Footscray.
Witness 'Collin' posted on social media that at least seven "thugs" were involved - and there was a large amount of blood.
He was also concerned about injuries to "innocent passengers".
A notification from V/Line at the time stated that the train had been delayed 30 minutes "due to unruly passengers".
The Courier has contacted V/Line and Ambulance Victoria and is awaiting further information.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
