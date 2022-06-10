With the Central Highlands Football League mid-season break upon us, what better way to get your local footy fix by watching replays of the season so far.
Here, you can watch full replays of matches live streamed by The Courier from the previous rounds.
This year, The Courier is live streaming one game every week, taking the league's coverage in 2022 to a whole new level.
The streams are only available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
YOU CAN WATCH THE GAMES BELOW.
Round 8: Hepburn v Gordon
Round 7: Creswick v Carngham-Linton
Round 6: Rokewood v Dunnstown
Round 5: Clunes v Learmonth
Round 4: Gordon v Waubra
Round 3: Ballan v Skipton
Round 2: Springbank v Bungaree
Round 1: Dunnstown v Buninyong
