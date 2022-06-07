BALLARAT has declared its hand to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the city launching a bold bid to host a regatta at Lake Wendouree.
While rowing has not been a part of the Commonwealth Games since 1986, the opportunity to see the sport return to the site of the 1956 Olympic Games, 70 years after the city hosting the showcase is seen as too good an opportunity to pass.
Rowing was one of six sports included in the first Commonwealth Games in 1932.
Mayor Daniel Moloney said the host nation had the right to add an optional three to five additional sports to the Commonwealth Games calendar of events. He believes rowing is a perfect fit for Victoria 2026.
"There is an incredible and cost-effective opportunity to include rowing at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games using Lake Wendouree as a venue," he said.
"Major investment in the last decade means Lake Wendouree is a world class, event-ready venue.
"Importantly, it is the only Word Rowing (FISA) standard course in Victoria, which means it has all the infrastructure to host elite level international rowing events."
Just last month Ballarat continued its spectacular rowing tradition when it hosted the Australian Masters Rowing Championship, which saw hundreds of competitors and thousands of spectators descend on Lake Wendouree for a four day extravaganza which garnered rave reviews.
Cr Moloney said logistically Ballarat was a good fit too, with support and access in place for athletes, spectators and support staff.
"The lake is in the heart of the city so athlete access for training and competition is straightforward, and with Ballarat home to one of four athlete villages for the Games, all the medical and team support for rowers is within easy reach as well," he said.
"For spectators, Lake Wendouree provides the opportunity to ticket the start and finish of the rowing course - while also allowing free spectator access to the rowing events for thousands of local and regional residents who might not otherwise have the chance to enjoy watching live, elite level sporting competition."
Cr Moloney said the 1956 Olympics events left a strong legacy in the city, inspiring generations of Ballarat rowers to reach elite national and international competition.
"The 2026 Commonwealth Games has the potential to motivate a new generation of Ballarat rowers.
"Rowing is a major sport in many Commonwealth countries and with our rich rowing heritage Ballarat is the perfect place to host rowing events as part of the Victoria 2026 Games."
