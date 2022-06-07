The Courier
Ballarat launches bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games with a bold bid to host a regatta at Lake Wendouree

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:02am, first published 12:30am
The glassy Lake Wendouree was the perfect host for the recent Australian Masters Rowing regatta

BALLARAT has declared its hand to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the city launching a bold bid to host a regatta at Lake Wendouree.

