'Your son, your problem', attacker said before hitting victim with shovel

A lawyer has told a court a man's decision to mix alcohol with medication was a 'recipe for disaster' and played a big factor in two assaults.
Clinton Mclean yelled 'your son, your problem' at a man while walking into his front yard before hitting him in the head with a shovel and a metal bar in December 2019.
They struggled on the ground before Mclean calmed down after 10 minutes and left the property.
The court heard Mclean had became enraged because the victim's son owed him money and the victim required stitches on his head after the attack.
Mclean committed a second violent assault in July 2020 when Mclean became enraged at a security guard at Zagame's Ballarat who told him he was banned from the venue.
He wasn't taking his medication and he was mixing the medication he was taking with alcohol which is diabolical.- Jon Irwin, defence lawyer
Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Sam Young said Mclean smashed a beer glass on the ground, attempted to punch the security guard but missed and then tripped him and they wrestled on the ground.
Mclean headbutted the victim, causing a cut and bleeding, and scratched his neck.
A month earlier police caught him driving an unregistered car and initiated an intercept, but Mclean drove into his driveway, looked directly at police and then ran to the back of the house.
Defence lawyer Jon Irwin said Mclean suffered serious mental health issues and was unstable at the time of offending because he was not taking medication.
He said Mclean was more stable now he was compliant with his medication and had received further mental health support.
"He wasn't taking his medication and he was mixing the medication he was taking with alcohol which is diabolical," Mr Irwin said.
"He is very remorseful and feels shame for what he has done."
Mr Irwin said the situation where Mclean was at Zagame's, intoxicated, angry, aggressive and in a manic state was a 'recipe for disaster'.
"He recognises that is not how one should behave and he wouldn't behave in that way when is mental health is stable," he said.
"He knows he can never resort to drugs or alcohol again because of the really detrimental effect it has on him."
Mclean will be assessed for a community corrections order and will return to court on Thursday for sentencing.
He pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
