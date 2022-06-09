The Courier
AFLW star Kaitlyn Ashmore excited for fresh start with Hawthorn

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
The idea of an entirely fresh start at expansion AFLW club Hawthorn was too good to refuse for Kaitlyn Ashmore, who departs from North Melbourne for the Hawks in the AFLW trade period.

