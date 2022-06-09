The idea of an entirely fresh start at expansion AFLW club Hawthorn was too good to refuse for Kaitlyn Ashmore, who departs from North Melbourne for the Hawks in the AFLW trade period.
Ashmore, from Ballarat, will play for her third AFLW club after leaving the Kangaroos on day seven of the AFLW trade period.
Advertisement
"I met with a few clubs but I just felt really comfortable with Hawthorn," Ashmore said.
"I think for Hawthorn I am ready to roll, the new environment is going to be fantastic and really good for my growth."
The former Kangaroo spent three seasons at Arden Street, joining North Melbourne to return home to Victoria after two years with Brisbane.
"I really enjoyed the fans and the support we got, they were really passionate fans and I loved that," she said.
"But to get some more out of my footy I needed to move clubs and I think it will be really great for me just to start fresh and be in an environment that I think the Hawks are really going to support me."
The Kangaroos received pick 51 (currently 26 in the Victorian pool of the state-based draft) in return for the Ashmore, who played 33 games for North Melbourne and 16 for Brisbane.
It means the classy winger will bring up her 50th AFLW game in her first game wearing the brown and gold, with Ashmore secretly hopeful that a position change is on the cards at her new club.
"I kind of want to play off the half-back flank," Ashmore said.
"Hopefully that is something that Hawthorn want to consider as well."
Ashmore, who joined North Melbourne for its first season as an expansion club, now prepares for the same situation at Hawthorn.
"It is an exciting opportunity, the girls that they brought in are really good as well," Ashmore said.
"I have talked to a few of the girls already and they are all really down to earth and all really excited for the opportunity to start from scratch."
Ashmore will follow Jess Duffin and Aileen Gilroy in leaving North Melbourne for Hawthorn for the upcoming season.
LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.