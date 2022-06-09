The Courier
East Point defender free to play next Ballarat Football Netball League match after tribunal ruling

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 9 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
East Point defender cleared by tribunal over bump

East Point defender Mitch Walsh is free to play in his side's heavyweight clash against Darley next weekend after being cleared of careless striking by the Ballarat Football Netball League independent tribunal.

