East Point defender cleared by tribunal over bump

East Point defender Mitch Walsh is free to play in his side's heavyweight clash against Darley next weekend after being cleared of careless striking by the Ballarat Football Netball League independent tribunal.
Walsh was yellow-carded for an incident during his side's win against Melton and was offered a one-week set penalty, but his club opted to contest the charge.
Advertisement
The Roos backman was sent to the sin bin for a heavy bump on Melton midfielder Jack Walker while contesting a loose ball midway through the second quarter.
WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW:
Walker recovered from the incident and played on quickly from the resulting free kick.
The Bloods star finished the day as his side's best player, racking up 36 disposals (20 contested), 15 clearances and seven tackles.
Walsh has been a solid contributor for the Roos this season, leading his side for spoils (averaging 5.57 a match) and sitting second for one-percenters (6.71).
East Point plays Darley after the Queen's Birthday weekend, who sits one spot behind it on fifth, though level on 16 points.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.