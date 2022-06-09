If avoiding lower-table obscurity wasn't reason enough, Bacchus Marsh has added motivation to return to its best form.
The eighth-placed Cobras host Sunbury on Saturday - the only BFNL action this Queen's Birthday long weekend - in what will be premiership captain Tyson Shea's 250th game for the club.
Advertisement
After debuting in 2006, Shea crafted a long and decorated resume.
An eight-time club best-and-fairest, captain for a decade, including 2016 when the Cobras won a first-ever senior football premiership, and a member of the club's team of the era.
Shea also twice represented the league and was named in the BFNL's team of the year four times.
The 34-year-old remains a valued asset on the field, leading his club for tackles, averaging eight a game.
WATCH: TYSON SHEA'S 13 TACKLE PERFORMANCE AGAINST NORTH BALLARAT
Shea will need to be at his best again, with the Cobras' boasting an injury list that reads like a leaderboard for the club's best-and-fairest voting.
Coach Tom German, rebounding defender Jason Robinson, and VFL-listed mid Nick Stuhldreier all missed last weekend's loss to North Ballarat - the Cobras' third in a row - alongside wing Max Eastmure and backman Daniel Velden.
Sunbury travels to Maddingley Park, a similarly mysterious side.
After bagging their first win a fortnight ago, the Lions have sunk to two deflating losses, throwing away a lead on both occasions.
The visitors will likely be without forward Jake Sutton, who is expected to return to the VFL for Essendon.
With wet and windy conditions expected again, intrigue surrounds a match-up between two of the league's premier talls.
In recent weeks, Jake Owen has been swung back into Bacchus Marsh's defence, where he took a game-high four intercept marks and had five rebound 50s against North Ballarat.
However, the Cobras captain may return to the forward line this weekend to combat Lions talisman Tyson Lever.
Lever leads the league for intercept marks (averaging 4.71 per match), rebound 50s (11.14) and is third for disposals (34.14).
A Sunbury win would see it build a four-point buffer between Lake Wendouree at the bottom of the table.
Advertisement
The Cobras, meanwhile, need four points to draw level with the sides in finals places above them.
BACCHUS MARSH
B: S.Lafranchi, Q.Butt, D.Velden
HB: A.Porter, D.Miesen, J.Owen
C: R.Stuhldreier, M.Culliver, T.German
HF: J.Calvitto, A.Willitts, T.Shea
Advertisement
F: J.Kovacevic, R.Hickman, T.Huynh
R: J.Parente, D.Burton, H.King
Int: S.Crea, M.Eastmure, E.Mckercher, R.Porter
SUNBURY
B: N.Doyle, T.Werner, N.Wood
HB: W.Wright, P.Scanlon, T.Lever
Advertisement
C: L.Urbon, H.Power, T.Donoghue
HF: C.Mobilio, J.Sutton, L.Brennan
F: J.Newitt, R.Miller, C.Anderson
R: J.Muir, M.Medcraft, H.Minton-Connell
Int: J.egan, M.Mclean, D.Toman, J.Eales
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.