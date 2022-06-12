While many of us may turn a blind eye on welfare organisations, there is no denying their importance especially during periods of emotional distress, financial hardship and hazardous weather.
One of these organisations is the Lions Club of Sebastopol & District who have marked 50 years in Ballarat this year.
Advertisement
Looking back on recent years, the club has been instrumental in providing both relief and pleasure for numerous causes including their efforts at Creswick through donating $63,000 to help flood affected residents and business owners after the horrendous storms last year which left many homeless as well as helping fund a 'gift trolley' for residents at Talbot Place Aged Care Facility.
Lions Club of Sebastopol & District member Christine Glare, who has been with the club for 15 years, said it was fantastic to see the organisation mark such a milestone however, she did say it was more important than ever to get new members involved.
"We're important to the community and it's vital we keep it going," Ms Glare said.
"We are the quiet workers in the background; part of our purpose is to encourage service minded people to serve their community without personal or financial reward and we're particularly on the lookout for young members with new ideas."
The Lions Club of Sebastopol & District has 16 members, including member Ron Thomas who has been with club since it was chartered in 1972, and while Ms Glare said this is the "best number" the club has had for a "couple of years" she encouraged new people to join for the purpose and satisfaction it can provide.
"Just to get out there and do something for someone else just for the fact you feel good can give you so much satisfaction and purpose," she said.
For more information on The Lions Club of Sebastopol & District visit their Facebook page here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.