The Country Fire Authority is urging residents to consider additional smoke alarms in bedrooms, living areas and hallways.
New CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria data shows more than 70 per cent of fatal house fires start in bedrooms and living areas, while 67 per cent of fatal house fires occur between 9pm and 6am.
Advertisement
In a new campaign, the CFA, FRV, and state government are encouraging Victorians to consider smoke alarms as a bedroom essential.
District 15 Commander Malcolm Hayes said smoke alarms could be bought for a relatively low cost and were effective in alerting people to a fire.
He said the average house burned down in eight minutes when fully evolved and to make your family safe, smoke alarms were the best possible insurance.
"You lose your sense of smell when you sleep, so people think they will smell a fire and wake up but they won't. They become overcome by carbon monoxide and other toxic gases," Commander Hayes said.
"The cheapest and most effective way to stop that is to install smoke alarms."
Commander Hayes said some people may sleep with their bedroom door closed, so installing a smoke alarm in a bedroom could save a life.
Fire and Rescue NSW research indicates in all their tests where the fire started in the bedroom with the door closed, the hallway smoke alarms did not activate at all.
Commander Hayes said in some cases, children who had inadvertently lit a fire in their bedroom normally stayed and hid in their room. But a smoke alarm in the room would alert other family members to the fire.
"It only takes a bit over 60 seconds for a structure fire to develop and people start to be overcome by smoke and toxins," he said.
Commander Hayes said it was common to find people who have bought smoke alarms to leave them on the fridge in the plastic wrapper or not servicing them every year.
"We also recommend you have your chimney serviced every year before you start burning wood in it and service heaters every two years by a qualified gas fitter to make sure it is not leaking carbon monoxide in the house," he said.
Other winter safety measures include drying clothes one-and-a-half-metres from heaters and not to leave drying clothes unattended.
"It's a natural progression when winter approaches and the temperature drops and everyone introduces heating sources into the house. Statistically that's when we see a sharp spike in structure fires," Commander Hayes said.
Victorian law has stated it is the responsibility of all owners and landlords to install working smoke alarms in all homes, units, flats and townhouses since August 1, 1997.
Smoke alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every 10 years. A smoke alarm powered by a 10-year lithium battery negates the requirement to change the battery every year.
For more information, visit frv.vic.gov.au or cfa.vic.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.