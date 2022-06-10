Revealed: Our top 50 players in the BFNL - part one

The Ballarat Football Netball League is home to some of the best community footballers in the state.
From former AFL players, VFL guns, to grassroot heroes, there's plenty lighting things up on the park.
We've ranked the top 50 players plying their trade in the BFNL.
To be considered, players must've played three games this season, ruling out reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy and Redan ball-magnet Cooper Craig-Peters, who both have just the two games to their name.
The first part of series reveals players 50 to 31. Stay tuned for part two on Saturday night.
Redan
The Lions were crying out for a ruck and Dunstan has filled the void perfectly. The Redan recruit is averaging 32.5 hit outs a match while not shirking his work at ground level. An average 7.6 clearances a game ranks the former Hepburn star among the top 10 in the competition.
Melton
Phillips is a quiet asset for the table-topping Bloods, doing the hard work that allows his teammates to flood forward. The former Western Jet averages 4.8 spoils a match, putting him first in his club and third in the league, alongside 6 one percenters.
North Ballarat
Despite an injury-interrupted start to the season, the Roosters skipper has lead from the front. McCartin is averaging an impressive 11.4 contested disposals a match and leads his side for total groundball gets (average 11) and loose ball gets (7.6).
Bacchus Marsh
In his limited appearances to date, the Cobras recruit has shown the damage he can have running off the half-back line. Despite playing just three games, Robinson still sits in the top 10 in the competition for rebound 50s (average 6.67) and intercept marks (3.7).
North Ballarat
Riding had a strong start to the season in the forward line, kicking six goals across the first three rounds, and has carried on his form since moving into the midfield. In the past three games, Riding has averaged 24 disposals and six marks.
East Point
Brown's shift in the defence has helped the Roos' structure and given them valuable run-and-carry off the half-back line. The Essendon VFL-listed star leads his side for intercept marks and is second for rebounds 50s.
Ballarat
The Swans onballer enjoyed an electric start to the season, averaging 26 disposals, 7.3 clearances and seven tackles across the first three rounds. Kennedy's form dipped after his club's COVID outbreak but the gun is getting back to his best.
North Ballarat
North Ballarat's Mr.Dependable is having another strong season in defence. Hobbs ranks among the top 10 in the competition for spoils and intercept marks, while also getting through a mountain of work that goes on unnoticed on the stats sheet.
Melton South
The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in Melton South's midfield. Chapman leads his side for clearances, groundball gets, clearances, and handballs, and is second for tackles and ranking points, averaging an impressive 109.88 a game.
Lake Wendouree
Gove has provided valuable energy for the battling Lakers and is third in the league for rebound 50s, averaging 7.83 a match. The half-back/midfielder also sits 11th in the competition for kicks, while averaging an impressive 24.33 disposals a game.
Sebastopol
Dummett has been a workhorse in a injury-ravaged Sebastopol midfield and is fourth in the league with an average 5.6 hard ball gets a game. He also sits eighth for clearances (average 7.8) and among the top 20 for contested disposals (9.8), kicks (16.6) and inside 50s (4.8).
East Point
Rotumah-Onus gets his job done at the coal face for the Roos. The midfield bull is among the top 10 in the competition for total ground ball gets (10.5) and loose ball gets (7.67) while also averaging an influential 10.83 contested disposals and 6.5 tackles a game.
East Point
After a slow start, the 56-game Essendon player is finding his best. Merrett is among the leaders in the league with an average 5.6 score involvements a match, as well as 26.83 disposals and and 10.17 contested disposals. Merrett gave a glimpse of his talent with a 44-touch game against Lake Wendouree.
Bacchus Marsh
King flies under the radar in a star-studded Cobras line-up. The big-bodied mid ranks above average in every statistic apart from spoils and is in the top five in his club for tackles (average 7.86), disposals (23.7), inside 50s (4) and marks (5.71).
Darley
Brett was one of the league's premier defenders before being struck down by a serious knee injury in round four. The former Werribee VFL player was averaging 4.5 intercept marks, 4.5 rebound 50s and 3.5 spoils. There is hope Brett will return for the tail end of the Devils' season.
Melton South
The Panthers' vice-captain has stepped up when fellow senior players have fallen to injury. The half-back flanker has two 33-disposal performances to his name so far this season, and is averaging 4.5 rebound 50s and 4.61 score involvements. The Panthers are sweating on his fitness after he suffered a shoulder injury against Redan.
Sebastopol
The Burra forward is stringing together another productive season and sits fifth in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal with 16 goals. Powell also ranks among the leaders in the competition for marks inside 50.
Redan
Grant started the season as a linchpin in the Lions' forward line but has enjoyed more midfield minutes in recent matches. The young gun is averaging 21.75 disposals and nine tackles across the past four matches while also ranking as his side's second-best goalkicker with 14 majors to his name.
Ballarat
Weightman is one of few Swans to have not missed a game this season through injury or illness. Playing in a deeper defensive role this season, he sits 11th in the league for interpcet marks, 14th for marks and 22nd for rebound 50s.
Melton South
The reigning Tony Lockett Medallist hasn't had as big of an output this season, missing games through injury and moving into the midfield at times due to his club's depleted list. Still, Conway leads his club for marks inside 50 (averaging 2.29) and goals, with 13 to his name.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
