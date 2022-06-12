Ms Nolan has served in many roles in the area of social service for over 40 years, including the Office for Children, Youth and Family Support in the ACT; With the Queensland Domestic Violence Taskforce to the Minister for Family Services; the National Redress Scheme; a deputy commissioner for Corrections Victoria; the director of policy and practice development for the Department of Child Safety; and as secretary for both the Queensland Domestic Violence Council, 1988-1989 and the Domestic Violence Task Force, 1987-1988.