Six Ballarat-region residents have been recognised for their hard work and contribution to the local community in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.
These faces have contributed to Ballarat in many ways through the arts, religion, social services, health and community service.
Here are Ballarat's Queen's Birthday Honours recipients for 2022.
Mrs Valda Mae D'Angri
Val D'Angri is a well-known name in Ballarat.
One of the principal restorers of the Eureka flag almost 50 years ago, Ms D'Angri's life has revolved around the often-contested history of Ballarat since her schooldays at Humffray Street, a love of the past borne of both her and husband Norm's long lineages in the city.
Anna Maria Krohn
Ballarat writer and lecturer Anna Krohn has received an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to the Catholic Church.
Ms Krohn has held an extensive portfolio of positions in many Catholic institutions and organisations.
Christine Sara Nolan
A lifetime serving the interests of women and children in two separate areas of need has seen Trentham's Christine Nolan receive an Order of Australia Medal in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours.
Ms Nolan has served in many roles in the area of social service for over 40 years, including the Office for Children, Youth and Family Support in the ACT; With the Queensland Domestic Violence Taskforce to the Minister for Family Services; the National Redress Scheme; a deputy commissioner for Corrections Victoria; the director of policy and practice development for the Department of Child Safety; and as secretary for both the Queensland Domestic Violence Council, 1988-1989 and the Domestic Violence Task Force, 1987-1988.
Christine Maria Douglas
Christine Douglas says her experience as a young singer struggling to find a way into her career, and an illness which prevented her from performing, were guiding factors in her establishing artistic companies giving assistance to other early vocation performers.
The former Victorian State Opera and Opera Australia soprano has been honoured with an Order of Australia Medal for her services to opera over 40 years.
Margaret Addicoat
The sound of knitting needles is never far from the ears of Margaret Addicoat, who says she's lost count of the thousands of blankets and other knitted goods she and other volunteers have provided to the needy both in Australia and overseas over decades.
"I just believe if you can help other people, you should." Mrs Addicoat said.
Mr Mark Middleton
Ballarat born-and-raised Mark Middleton says receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours list is recognition not just for him, but for his team and the difference they make in cancer care for people in regional Australia.
Mr Middleton's company Icon Group is Australia's largest cancer-care provider - determined to ensure world-class cancer treatment is available no matter where patients are.
