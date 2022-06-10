The Courier
Have Your Say

How Brad Hannaford went from a comfortable life to living in his car in Ballarat

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 11 2022 - 12:35am, first published June 10 2022 - 7:00pm
TOUGH WINTER: Although Brad Hannaford has been homeless for three years and now lives in his car in Ballarat East, he still remains hopeful for his future. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Before COVID hit Brad Hannaford was living what most would deem a comfortable Australian life. He had one house to his name, was married with two children and operated his own business.

