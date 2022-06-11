With the smell of blood in the water, Bacchus Marsh pounced, showing its ruthless best in a 51-point rout that snapped a three-match losing steak and kept its Ballarat Football Netball League finals hopes alive.
The Cobras held a visiting Sunbury scoreless in a match-swinging second quarter, setting the platform for a 15.8 (98) to 6.11 (47) win that drew them level on 16 points with three sides above them in top six spots.
Advertisement
Aaron Willitts and Joel Freeman were on fire, bagging four majors each, on a special day for the hosts, which saw them celebrate premiership captain Tyson Shea's 250th match and raise over $20,000 for FightMND.
Daniel Toman was a late withdrawal for Sunbury and his absence was evident in the opening minutes as the hosts stormed through the middle to notch two early majors off Josh Calvitto's boot.
The Lions were at their best midway through the opening term and bagged their first in style.
A Cody Bramble entry was expertly plucked by Jake Sutton in the pocket, who had the ball knocked from his grasp by a front-on challenge.
The Essendon VFL-listed forward expertly finished the resulting set shot, poking a checkside banana through the posts.
A second Lions goal on the stroke of quarter time cut the deficit to nine - the lowest it would be all game.
Bacchus Marsh set a new tone early in the second term.
An Aaron Willitts set shot within two minutes built the lead, before another four in dominant fashion made the buffer a sure thing.
Ethan McKercher kicked the Cobras' fifth unanswered goal of the term, defining the day with his celebration.
A tight set shot was followed by a leap, hands thrown in the air, as the Cobras, inspired and united, rushed to surround him and celebrate a 47-point lead at half-time.
Sunbury showed some respite in the third term, kicking two goals, but every foray forward was met with resistance by Jake Owen, who starred in the Cobras' defence.
Any slim hopes of a Lions' miracle were dashed by Joel Freeman, whose three third-quarter goals earned the hosts a 59-point lead heading into the final stand.
As natural light dimmed, the Lions awoke, saving their best for the game's death throes.
Two goals helped the scoreboard, but it was the visitors defensive effort that will give them confidence heading into future fixtures.
Advertisement
Bacchus Marsh was held to just two behinds until the closing minutes when a Tyler Huynh checkside gave his side one last reason to celebrate.
The two sides have a break next weekend when the balance of the round nine fixtures will be played.
The Cobras travel to Sebastopol in round 10, while the Lions host East Point.
BACCHUS MARSH 4.2 10.4 14.6 15.8 (98)
SUNBURY 2.5 2.5 4.7 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Bacchus Marsh: Joel Freeman 4, Aaron Willitts 4, Daniel Burton 2, Josh Calvitto 2, Tyler Huynh, Ethan McKercher, Jack Parente. Sunbury: Cooper Anderson, Jayden Eales, Corey Mobilio, Jake Sutton, Jake Egan, Mitch McLean
Advertisement
BEST - Bacchus Marsh: Jake Owen, Daniel Burton, Tom German, Josh Calvitto, Rex Hickman, Harrison King. Sunbury: Cody Bramble, Harrison Minton-Connell, Riley Miller, Harry Power, Nathan Wood, Tyson Lever
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.